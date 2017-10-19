Golden Stars upset BV Triumph in NAMILCO U17 football

Golden Stars upset Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph United 3-1 yesterday when the East Coast Demerara zone in the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 Football League continued at the Grove Community Centre ground.

Kevin Washington netted a double in the ninth and 40th minute while Shawn Adonis scored in the 50th minute.

For BV/Triumph, Omari Glasgow scored in the 85th minute. In another encounter, Ann’s Grove needled Plaisance 1-0 through a Shane Higgins strike in the 20th minute while Buxton United and Mahaica battled to a 1-1 draw. Julius Hamilton scored for Mahaica in the 20th minute while Kayode Semple netted for Buxton in the 55th minute…..