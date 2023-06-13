Dynamics continue dynamic performances in NAMILCO football

Contrasting victories were recorded by the trio of Dynamics FC, Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph, and Buxton Stars in the East Coast Demerara zone of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 Football Championship on Sunday evening at the Buxton Community ground.
Undefeated Dynamics FC crushed Haslington 4-0 to continue their dominant displays in the tournament. The rout commenced with a ninth-minute strike to the right side by Joshua Holder, before Bryan Wharton recorded a hat-trick following conversions on either side of the halftime interval.