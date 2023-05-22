Dynamics crush Victoria Kings 5-1

Dynamics FC crushed Victoria Kings by a 5-1 score when the East Coast Demerara leg of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) u17 Football Championship continued on Saturday evening at the Buxton Community Centre ground.

The contest was effectively over by the 44th minute mark, as Dynamics completed the score-line in the lopsided encounter. Ryan Wharton recorded a hat-trick in the rout, whilst Kelvin Richardson proved capable support with a double.

Wharton found the back of the net in the 18th, 32nd, and 43rd minute, with Richardson scoring in the 14th and 42nd minute. For the loser, Kennard Halley etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 29th minute.