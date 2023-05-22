Windwards bounce back to post first win

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Windward Islands bounced back from Saturday’s opening round defeat with a 45-run blow out of Leeward Islands, in the second round of the Women’s T20 Blaze here yesterday.

Their 127 for four off 20 overs was always going to be mountain for the Leewards and it proved as much, the minnows crawling to 82 for six from their allotted overs at Warner Park.

On Saturday, Windwards suffered a narrow four-run defeat to Guyana but showed character in posting the highest total of the tournament in the morning contest – the first of a triple-header at the scenic venue.

Choosing to bat first, Windwards were carried by Jannillea Glasgow’s top-score of 37, the 22-year-old striking four fours in a 49-ball knock.

Pearl Etienne (24), Kimone Homer (21 not out) and Qiana Joseph (21 not out) all chipped in to pull the innings around from 12 for one in the third over when Zaida James was run out without scoring.

Glasgow put on 34 for the third wicket with Etienne and when she perished at the end of the 16th over, stumped missing a charge at off-spinner Divya Saxena, Homer and Joseph added a further 36 in an unbroken sixth wicket stand to close out the innings.

In reply, Leewards had a nightmare start, Melicia Clarke missing a drive at a straight delivery – the fourth of the innings – from seamer Etienne and adjudged lbw without a run on the board.

Left-arm spinner James (2-21) then struck twice as Leewards slid even further to 19 for three at the end of the sixth over and Amanda Edwards’ top-score of 39 not out from 61 balls with five fours, proved in vain.