Barbados hold nerve to notch first win

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Barbados thwarted Guyana’s bid for a second straight win in the Women’s T20 Blaze when they beat them by three wickets in the second match of yesterday’s second round triple-header at Warner Park.

Asked to chase 92, Barbados got over the line with a ball to spare, after safely gathering the five runs required for their first victory, following their defeat to Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

The run chase was stalling at 63 for six in the 17th over but West Indies fast bowler Shakera Selman hit an important unbeaten 17 from 20 balls to see her side home.

Earlier, Guyana mustered 91 for three from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first, West Indies rookie Cherry-Ann Fraser top-scoring with an unbeaten 35 off 51 balls and opener Katana Mentore chipping in with 32 not out off 46 deliveries.

Barbados struck early when Sheneta Grimmond lofted the third delivery of the game from fast bowler Shamilia Connell to mid-off to depart without a run on the board.

And when Shemaine Campbelle (8) and Mandy Mangru (6) also fell cheaply, Guyana were tottering on 22 for three at the start of the eighth over. Fraser and Mentore then combined in a 69-run, unbroken fourth wicket stand, to steady the innings and see them to a competitive total.

In reply, Barbados looked in the clear at 47 for one before left-arm spinner Kaysia Schultz (3-13) struck twice in successive deliveries at the end of the 11th over, triggering a slide which saw four wickets tumble for two runs off 14 balls.

First, Schultz removed opener Trishan Alleyne (19), skying a drive to short backward point, before removing Aaliyah Alleyne first ball, edging a cut behind.

With their side in strife at 49 for five at the end of the 13th over, Selman and Connell (14) came to their side’s rescue.