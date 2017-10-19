Men humble Mexico 12-0, women record first win

Guyana recorded their best showing so far in the Pan American Indoor Hockey championships humbling Mexico and Barbados in the men and womenТs divisions respectively yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
The Guyanese men matched the largest margin of victory in the category, equalling the 12-0 score Argentina recorded over the same opponent (Mexico) on Tuesday.
Similarly, it was also the standout individual goal scoring performance of the event as Robert France netted eight times, besting the five goal haul of ArgentinaТs Agustin Ceballos against the Mexicans…..
Warner brings out the old ‘Bull’ to ignite the Ashes
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Age and fatherhood may have mellowed David Warner, but nothing coaxes the old ‘Bull’ out of the Australia vice-captain like a home Ashes series.
Bangladesh trials a good test for hot Ashes, says Handscomb
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Australia middle order batsman Peter Handscomb says his fighting innings in the nausea-inducing humidity of Bangladesh last month should put him in good stead for the blazing heat of an Ashes summer.
Self-belief, fight crucial to beating Zimbabwe: Brathwaite
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite has warned the two-Test series against Zimbabwe will not be a straightforward one, and has urged his teammates to show the same self-belief and fighting spirit they displayed in their shock win over England at Headingley last August.
Batting concerns for Taylor despite series sweep
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor remains concerned about her side’s batting despite their convincing clean sweep of last week’s three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women.
Golden Stars upset BV Triumph in NAMILCO U17 football
Golden Stars upset Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph United 3-1 yesterday when the East Coast Demerara zone in the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 Football League continued at the Grove Community Centre ground.