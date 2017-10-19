Sports

Men humble Mexico 12-0, women record first win

- Robert France is the standout performer with eight goals

Joy-Gabriella Xavier of Guyana celebrates after opening the scoring against Barbados at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship.

Guyana recorded their best showing so far in the Pan American Indoor Hockey championships humbling Mexico and Barbados in the men and womenТs divisions respectively yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

The Guyanese men matched the largest margin of victory in the category, equalling the 12-0 score Argentina recorded over the same opponent (Mexico) on Tuesday.

Similarly, it was also the standout individual goal scoring performance of the event as Robert France netted eight times, besting the five goal haul of ArgentinaТs Agustin Ceballos against the Mexicans…..

