Men humble Mexico 12-0, women record first win

Guyana recorded their best showing so far in the Pan American Indoor Hockey championships humbling Mexico and Barbados in the men and womenТs divisions respectively yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

The Guyanese men matched the largest margin of victory in the category, equalling the 12-0 score Argentina recorded over the same opponent (Mexico) on Tuesday.

Similarly, it was also the standout individual goal scoring performance of the event as Robert France netted eight times, besting the five goal haul of ArgentinaТs Agustin Ceballos against the Mexicans…..