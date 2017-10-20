Guyana suffers three defeats

Guyana recorded their worst showing yesterday in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship, losing to Canada in the Men’s division and Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America (USA) in the Women’s section.

The Men’s team suffered an 8-5 defeat to Canada at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue. Jonathan Roberts recorded a ‘Sock-Trick’ [term used in lacrosse], scoring six times, in the 13th, 19th, 20th, 28th, 28th and 33rd minute.

He was assisted by Micah and Devohn Teixeira who scored in the 22nd and 37th minute apiece. For the losers, Jamarj Assanah tallied a hat-trick in the 22nd, 32nd and 34th minute, while Aroydy Branford and Marvin Dannett netted in the 38th and 39th minute each.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago ….