Guyana suffers three defeats

Guyana recorded their worst showing yesterday in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship, losing to Canada in the Men’s division and Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America (USA) in the Women’s section.
The Men’s team suffered an 8-5 defeat to Canada at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue. Jonathan Roberts recorded a ‘Sock-Trick’ [term used in lacrosse], scoring six times, in the 13th, 19th, 20th, 28th, 28th and 33rd minute.
He was assisted by Micah and Devohn Teixeira who scored in the 22nd and 37th minute apiece. For the losers, Jamarj Assanah tallied a hat-trick in the 22nd, 32nd and 34th minute, while Aroydy Branford and Marvin Dannett netted in the 38th and 39th minute each.
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago ….
Shanaka hundred, early losses put Windies on backfoot
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Dasun Shanaka stroked an aggressive, unbeaten hundred but fast bowler Keon Joseph led a focussed bowling effort to help restrict Sri Lanka A on the opening day of the second four-day “Test” here Thursday.
Future Stars dismiss Gold is Money 4-1
Future Stars secured the coveted Street Vibes Entertainment ‘National Futsal Championship’, dismissing Gold is Money by a 4-1 score line on Wednesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
UDFA dismantle West Dem 3-0 for inaugural title
Tourney host, Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) was crowned as the inaugural GT Beer Intra-Association Football Champion, dismantling West Demerara 3-0 on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.
Series win vital but focus on improvement – Coach Law
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Though winning the upcoming two-Test series against Zimbabwe will be vital, head coach Stuart Law said Thursday continuing to make key improvements as a Test unit would be the overall objective.
RAN 7s scheduled for 25/26 November in Mexico City
The pools and playing format have been announced for the 2017 Rugby Americas North (RAN) scheduled to be held in Mexico City on November 25 and 26.