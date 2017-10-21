National Sports Commission hosts second Special Schools Athletics Sports

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, yesterday said that he was proud that the Department of Sport was able to host the second Special Schools Athletic Sports.

The meet, which was held at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF)ground, Camp Ayanganna, was hosted by the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, which falls within the purview of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Students from 10 special needs schools, including New Amsterdam and Linden, participated in the event.

“We mentioned last year, that it was the….