Nexgen Academy holds Fitness Challenge

The Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit in conjunction with the Nexgen Golf Academy held its first of several Golf Fitness Challenges for PE Teachers from Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and Georgetown at the Woolford Avenue ground on Thursday.

The podium dwellers earned trophies and vouchers in each category but more importantly, bragging rights for their respective schools and districts.

This Challenge was created by Kurt Braithwaite, Physical Education Officer at the direction of Ms. Lorraine Barker-King, Department Head in an effort to ensure that teachers are fully trained to prepare their respective learners in the more than 80 schools that are already involved in golf.