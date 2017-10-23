Sports

Black Pearl/GFC play to stalemate in GFA league

By Comments

Newly promoted unit Black Pearl FC held Georgetown Football Club (GFC) to a 1-1 draw, when the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) 2017/2018 League continued yesterday.

Black Pearl took the surprise lead at the GFC ground, Bourda, as Devon Henry found the back of the net in the 13th minute. However Curtez Kellman leveled proceedings to avoid an embarrassing defeat via an 18th minute conversion.

Meanwhile, Santos FC climbed into the second position in the standings, downing Pele 2-0. Ryan October and Ronnell Roberts scored in the 41st and 76th minute apiece.

Also, Riddim Squad secured their first win of the tournament, edging Beacons by a 1-0 score line compliments of a Wendell Joseph strike in the 19th minute.

Complete Results

Game-1

GFC-1 vs Black Pearl-1

Black Pearl Scorer

Devon Henry-13th

GFC Scorer

Curtez Kellman-18th

Game-2

Riddim Squad-1 vs Beacons-0

Wendell Joseph-19th

 Game-3

Santos-2 vs Pele-0

Ryan October-41st

Ronnell Roberts-76th

Comments  
More in Sports

Williams captures Digicel’s Cancer Awareness road race

In an extraordinary display of speed, power and stamina, Team Foundation’s Geron Williams almost rode wire-to-wire, emerging winner of yesterday’s sixth annual Digicel Cancer Awareness road race in a thrilling sprint finish.

By ,

T/dad men, USA women crowned Pan American indoor hockey champs

Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America (USA) were crowned the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup men and women’s champions respectively after defeating Argentina teams in both finals Saturday.

Fletcher, Rutherford shine in All-Star Hurricane Relief match

Guyana All-Star defeated the Caribbean All-Star by five wickets in ‘Cricket Cares’ hurricane relief match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence last evening.

By ,

Bishoo’s five puts Windies in control at Queens

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo’s fourth five-wicket haul in Tests handed West Indies a precious 60-run first innings lead, and the Caribbean side then batted themselves into control of the opening Test against Zimbabwe on the second day here yesterday.

Fletcher delivers series win for Windies

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Afy Fletcher’s career-best five-wicket haul was enough to help West Indies Women to a comfortable 47-run win in the second Twenty20 International here Saturday night, and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×