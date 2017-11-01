Trophy Stall, Ansa Mc Al support for Guyana Softball Cup 7

The popular Trophy Stall and Ansa Mc Al are the latest entities to throw their support behind the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association’s (GFSCA) Guyana Softball Cup 7 which bowls off this weekend.

Trophy Stall has donated the trophies for finals of all four divisions while Ansa McAl Trading, through its Stag Beer brand, has made a commitment to being a major partner of the November 3-5 tournament.

The finals of all the categories will be held Sunday from 10am at the Demerara Cricket Club, ground Queenstown.

Yesterday, at a simple function at its Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, office, Ansa Mc Al presented the sponsorship to officials of the GFSCA…..