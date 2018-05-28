Goed Fortuin resident in hospital following alleged assault by power disconnection crew

A man is now a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by two workers from the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL).

Forty-eight-year-old Collin Williams of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, related to Stabroek News on Friday that he was assaulted on Tuesday by two GPL workers after he enquired of them why his electricity supply had been disconnected.

GPL was contacted multiple times by Stabroek News for a comment on the situation, and it was related by one of their communications officers that the matter had been passed on to their Public Relations Officer, Shevion Sears. However, multiple calls to her phone on Friday went unanswered and the company has not released any statement on the incident.

The police confirmed….