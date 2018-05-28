Prisoner in hospital after fracas

A prisoner by the name of Shawn Thom is a patient at the GPHC after he was referred to the institution on Saturday, according to the Guyana Prison Service.

Prison Director Gladwin Samuels said that based on the report he received, Thom was relocated from one area to another at the Camp Street Prison after he stabbed another prisoner with a mop stick on Friday.

During checks on Saturday, it was reported to Samuels that Thom was found with what appeared to be swelling to the face. He was referred to the GPHC and the matter was reported to the police for further investigation.