Black Bush Polder gets ICT hub

Residents of Yakusari and Johanna are the first two communities in Black Bush Polder, Corentyne to benefit from the government’s Information and Communications Techno-logy (ICT) Hubs.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that on May 25, 10 laptop computers were handed over to the Yakusari Community Centre which will house the ICT hub.

Among those present at the presentation was the Prime Minister’s Representative for East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), Gobin Harbhajan who said that in early April executives from the community centre approached his office in Port Mourant and sought donations for computers. They also brought to his attention the challenges the community faces in accessing the internet…..