Cop charged with dangerous driving after police vehicle turns over

Police Constable Wellon Carr, 26, of Bee Hive, ECD was today charged with Dangerous Driving in relation to an incident which occurred on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 on the De Hoop Public Road, Mahaica, ECD which resulted in extensive damage to Force Vehicle PWW 5411.

The police said today that the Constable who is stationed at Mahaica Police Station appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court this morning and pleaded not guilty. He was placed on $40,000.00 bail and the case has been postponed to June 22 for trial.

The vehicle turned over several times in a spectacular crash.

The vehicle after the crash

 

