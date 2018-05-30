Guyana News

Judge’s ruling on extradition proceedings delayed by defective affidavit

By
Troy Anthony

Owing to defects in the affidavit filed by attorney Nigel Hughes on behalf of his client Troy Thomas, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow was on Friday unable to deliver her ruling on whether or not the Magistrate’s Court can proceed to hear the extradition challenge mounted by him.

Thomas, who is wanted for murder in the United States, has argued through his attorneys that the magistracy has no jurisdiction to hear the extradition proceedings initiated against him.

However, when the matter was called at the Georgetown High Court on Friday, Justice Barlow informed counsel that while submissions have been properly filed and served, there were irregularities in the existing affidavit…..

