Over $650M in hinterland road maintenance works being undertaken

Six contracts, valued at over $650 million, were awarded to contractors last month for maintenance of the Rockstone-Mabura, Kurupukari-Annai-Lethem and the Linden-Ituni-Kwakwani roads.

According to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), the ministry, with support from the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), will soon be embarking on several hinterland road improvement projects.

It was noted that the roads, which will be undergoing repair, were identified following discussions with the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association, miners and forest operators, who had reportedly explained that the condition of the roads was an impediment to their production efforts and, therefore, was increasing the cost of transporting supplies in and out of the interior…..