Provisions made for replacement flags after independence flub -Norton

The flag with the extra colour

Officials were unaware of the state of the damaged flag that was altered and hoisted at D’Urban Park on Independence eve, Minister of Social Cohesion George Norton has reiterated, while saying that provisions have now been made for replacements in light of the resulting concerns.

The flag in question showcased six colours—the traditional red, black, gold, white and green that are characteristic of the Golden Arrowhead, and a strip of forest green along one of its borders.

Norton, when contacted yesterday, told Stabroek News that it was “unfortunate that a damaged flag had to be repaired and hoisted.”….

