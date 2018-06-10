More consultations needed for oil spill contingency plan

It will be about six more months until the annex for the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan is completed, Captain John Flores, Director of Maritime Safety has said, while noting that more stakeholder consultation meetings are needed.

The first step towards developing the plan was made at the first stakeholder meeting held in March, at the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) headquarters. The first draft of the plan was presented by Flores, who had explained that there is a lot more “meat” that has to go into the framework developed by him.

Flores had explained that he used contingency plans from several Caribbean countries and others when he drafted the plan, along with the International Maritime Organization’s National Marine Contingency Plan…..