Guyana News

More consultations needed for oil spill contingency plan

-Maritime Safety Director

By

It will be about six more months until the annex for the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan is completed, Captain John Flores, Director of Maritime Safety has said, while noting that more stakeholder consultation meetings are needed.

The first step towards developing the plan was made at the first stakeholder meeting held in March, at the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) headquarters. The first draft of the plan was presented by Flores, who had explained that there is a lot more “meat” that has to go into the framework developed by him.

Flores had explained that he used contingency plans from several Caribbean countries and others when he drafted the plan, along with the International Maritime Organization’s National Marine Contingency Plan…..

More in Guyana News

GECOM hiring based on merit, not ethnicity – Chairman

PPP/C MPs challenge DPP over discontinuation of charges against ministers

PPP to appeal ruling on GECOM Chairman

New generator to boost GPL capacity by year end

Gov’t aiming to have 200 services online by 2020 -Hughes

default placeholder

Parents sue GPHC over newborn’s death

default placeholder

Bulkan establishes new Region Nine NDCs

default placeholder

Importer who recently paid $36m for undeclared fuel had been in legal wrangle last year over offshore delivery

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×