US helping build oil spill response capacity here

The United States is helping to build Guyana’s oil spill response capacity and a virtual risk assessment workshop is set for this month.
A release from the US Embassy here yesterday said that the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC), with support from the US Department of State’s Energy and Mineral Governance Program (EMGP), began a six-month series of joint activities designed to assist Georgetown in the development of a reliable national response system and to enhance the CDC’s maritime oil spill prevention, planning, and response capabilities.