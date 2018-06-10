Guyana News

Parents sue GPHC over newborn’s death

-claim neonatal unit was contaminated

The parents of a newborn baby who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that the institution was aware that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was contaminated at the time.

The parents of the now deceased Maleek Sandy, who died from sepsis, are alleging that the hospital was aware that the NICU was contaminated by a ‘bug,’ which subsequently led to the child’s death on March 11th, 2018.

While Sunday Stabroek has confirmed that an investigation into the couple’s claim is ongoing, the father of the child, Wilfred Sandy, told this newspaper that the decision to take legal action against the hospital comes in wake of what he believes have been attempts to cover up the truth as it relates to his son’s death…..

