Ex-DeSinco Trading clerk hit with 12 more embezzlement charges

By
Rawle Peters

Charged early last month with two counts of embezzlement, a former DeSinco Trading Company Limited clerk was hauled before a city court once again last Friday to answer to 12 additional charges.

Rawle Peters, 33, of Lot 22 Hardina Street, Lodge, was read the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly.

He allegedly committed the offences while he was a salesman with the company. In total, he is alleged to have embezzled over $700,000 during 12 transactions.

Of the 12 charges, three were indictable and nine were not. Peters was not required to plead to the former, while he pleaded not guilty to the latter.

The accused was then granted his release on a total of $330,000 bail, representing $80,000 for each of the indictable charges and $10,000 for the remaining nine.

The matters were then adjourned until July 13th.

