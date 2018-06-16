Guyana News

Hauraruni residents call for repairs after access road stalls firefighters

By Staff Writer
A section of the hall which the villagers were able to save from the fire.

Residents of Hauraruni, on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, yesterday appealed for an intervention by the relevant authorities to fix their access road, days after a fire service truck was unable to reach the village to put out an early morning fire that nearly razed its Multi-Complex Hall.

According to Jonathan Banwarie, a pastor who has been living in the little community for more than three decades, the Multi-Complex Hall is the village’s main building, where most activities are held.

Along with holding church sessions, the large building is also used as the Hauraruni International Missionary Training Centre, where youth camps and conferences are hosted. Over 800 children would stay in the building during the Easter and summer breaks, which will prove to be difficult after the fire, since more than 1,000 mattresses as well as furniture and other supplies were destroyed…..

More in Guyana News

Residents to make up 50% of work force for $57M city constituency projects

NY murder accused loses challenge to extradition proceedings

By
default placeholder

Bandit caught in Grove supermarket gets seven years

EPA, other agencies probing suspected natural gas blowout at Diamond

Graphic health warnings mandatory on packaging of tobacco products from Feb, 2019

default placeholder

City has earned $320M in container fees since August, 2016

Husband and wife found guilty of Boxing Day murder

Trio faced with smuggling, obstruction charges after shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web