Hauraruni residents call for repairs after access road stalls firefighters

Residents of Hauraruni, on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, yesterday appealed for an intervention by the relevant authorities to fix their access road, days after a fire service truck was unable to reach the village to put out an early morning fire that nearly razed its Multi-Complex Hall.

According to Jonathan Banwarie, a pastor who has been living in the little community for more than three decades, the Multi-Complex Hall is the village’s main building, where most activities are held.

Along with holding church sessions, the large building is also used as the Hauraruni International Missionary Training Centre, where youth camps and conferences are hosted. Over 800 children would stay in the building during the Easter and summer breaks, which will prove to be difficult after the fire, since more than 1,000 mattresses as well as furniture and other supplies were destroyed…..