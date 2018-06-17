Guyana News

Re-elected Moraikobai toshao admits to discrepancies in polls

-but says efforts made to remedy issues

By Staff Writer
Re-elected Toshao Colin Adrian (right) receiving his instrument to serve from Returning Officer, Sandie Ross, of the Region 5 Regional Democratic Council. (Photo by Regional Democratic Council Region 5)

Amidst concerns raised by a group of residents of Moraikobai, Mahaicony Creek, that the recently held Toshao elections were not “free and fair.” the newly re-elected leader, Colin Adrian, has admitted that there were some discrepancies in the process.

However, Adrian told Sunday Stabroek that the blunders were as a result of him being new to the post and unaware of the procedures, and he added that steps were taken to remedy the issues.

Some residents of the area are of the belief that the June 8th elections had not seen a free and fair process and they have called for new elections to be held.

Concerns had been raised about irregularities during the preparation for the elections, which included the voters list being posted only 14 days before the elections, when it was expected to be posted by law 60 days before. Additionally, there were cases of eligible voters not being found on the voters list, while ineligible voters were…..

