Albouystown father of four gets four years for ganja trafficking

“I only did it for my family… I am sorry!” a father of four yesterday cried after he was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of 184 grammes of cannabis for trafficking.

Kevin Clarke, 34, of Lot 135 King Edward Street, Albouystown, George-town, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, where he was read the charge that on June 14th, at King Edward Street, Albouytown, Georgetown, he had cannabis in his possession for trafficking.

According to Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, on June 11th, the police carried out a search of Clarke’s home, where they found his haversack in a closed barrel. As a result, the haversack was searched and a set of plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis, were discovered…..