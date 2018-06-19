Cummings Lodge man charged with $800,000 fraud

A Cummings Lodge man was charged last Friday with the fraudulent conversion of over $800,000, which he was entrusted to place into the account of another man.

Kevin Singh, 35, of 172 First Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, was faced with two charges when he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on March 24th, in Georgetown, having received $600,000 for the account of Richard Singh, he fraudulently converted the said sum to his own use and benefit…..