Superbet cashier accused of stealing

A Sophia woman was yesterday granted bail after she denied stealing almost $200,000 from a Superbet outlet.
Felicia Henry, 22, was brought before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, where the charge was read against her.
It is alleged that Henry, who was a cashier at the Superbet outlet, located at Lot 144 Regent Street, where she was employed by Navendra Gangaram as a clerk or servant, stole $195,000 on June 14th…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web