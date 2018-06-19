Guyana News

Superbet cashier accused of stealing

By Staff Writer
Felicia Henry

A Sophia woman was yesterday granted bail after she denied stealing almost $200,000 from a Superbet outlet.

Felicia Henry, 22, was brought before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, where the charge was read against her.

It is alleged that Henry, who was a cashier at the Superbet outlet, located at Lot 144 Regent Street, where she was employed by Navendra Gangaram as a clerk or servant, stole $195,000 on June 14th…..

