Taxi driver gets three years for sexually grooming minor

Taxi driver Daniel James, who was charged in April with sexually grooming a minor, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail for the crime.
It is alleged that James on January 18th intentionally met a child, having communicated with her on at least two occasions in Whatsapp messages, from December 12th, 2017 to January 18th, and intending during or after the meeting to commit a relevant offence, being engaging in sexual activity with a minor.
James, who denied the charge, was found guilty at the conclusion of an in-camera trial, which was conducted by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..
