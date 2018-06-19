Guyana News

Taxi driver gets three years for sexually grooming minor

By Staff Writer
Daniel James

Taxi driver Daniel James, who was charged in April with sexually grooming a minor, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail for the crime.

It is alleged that James on January 18th intentionally met a child, having communicated with her on at least two occasions in Whatsapp messages, from December 12th, 2017 to January 18th, and intending during or after the meeting to commit a relevant offence, being engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

James, who denied the charge, was found guilty at the conclusion of an in-camera trial, which was conducted by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..

