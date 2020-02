Taxi driver gets 18 months for sexual abuse of girl, 11

A taxi driver has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after being found guilty of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Rishi Seepersaud was sentenced by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on a charge of sexual activity with a minor.

Seepersaud, 41, had pleaded not guilty when he was charged with the crime in January last year.

It was alleged that on September 8th, 2018, at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.