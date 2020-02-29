Forgetfulness lands homeless man in jail

A homeless man has been sentenced to two weeks in jail after admitting that he “forgot” that he was given money to make a purchase for a Water Street vendor.

Krishna Singh pleaded guilty to a charge of fraudulent conversion when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown yesterday.

Singh admitted that on February 25 on Water Street, Georgetown, he was given $10,500 to purchase three bags of garlic and return it to the vendor. He never returned.

When ask to explain what happened, Singh told the court, “Yuh worship I collect the money to go buy the thing for the lady and I forget.”

Magistrate Daly thereafter sentenced him to two weeks in jail.