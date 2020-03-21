Vendor gets nine months for East La Penitence break-in theft

A 23-year-old vendor was yesterday sentenced to nine months in jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of break and enter and larceny.

Ceon Singh, of 512 North East La Penitence, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in George-town.

It was alleged that on March 10, 2020, at East La Penitence, Singh broke and entered the property of Tenisha Edwards and stole an iPhone 7, valued $70,000, an LG cellular phone valued $40,000, an Amazon tablet worth $15,000, a handbag worth $5,000 and $40,000 in cash.