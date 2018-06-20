Construction of D’Edward sluice starts

More than ten thousand acres of arable land will soon become accessible following the awarding of the contract for construction of a four-door sluice at D’Edward, West Coast of Berbice, the Department of Public Information (DPI) says.

The contract was awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Company. General Manager of the Mahaica/Mahaicony/

Abary – Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ ADA), Aubrey Charles said the more than $400 Million sluice forms part of the agency’s ongoing drainage and irrigation programme…..