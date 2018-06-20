Guyana News

Construction of D’Edward sluice starts

-will open up arable land

By Staff Writer
Site Manager of Courtney Benn Contracting Services, Hyderbad Kassim (DPI photo)

More than ten thousand acres of arable land will soon become accessible following the awarding of the contract for construction of a four-door sluice at D’Edward, West Coast of Berbice, the Department of Public Information (DPI) says.

The contract was awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Company. General Manager of the Mahaica/Mahaicony/

Abary – Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ ADA), Aubrey Charles said the more than $400 Million sluice forms part of the agency’s ongoing drainage and irrigation programme…..

