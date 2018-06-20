Guyana News

Men’s Health Unit in Sophia outreach

By Staff Writer
Dennis Gomes (right), youngest father receives a hamper from the Coordinator of the Men’s Health Unit of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Dennis Bassier. (DPI photo)

Several Sophia fathers were honoured by the Ministry of Public Health on Monday at a Health Outreach hosted at the ‘C’ Field Sophia Health Centre.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the programme is aimed at heightening awareness of preventable health problems and encouraging early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.

This exercise was a collaboration between the ministry and the Sophia Health Centre…..

