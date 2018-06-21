Westminster phone card wholesaler killed during robbery

A Westminster phone card wholesaler was shot dead on Tuesday night in an apparent robbery, moments after he returned home from a day’s work.
Dead is Ron Mansfield, 37, a father of two, of 772 Westminster, West Bank Demerara.
Mansfield was shot once to his chest and succumbed to the injury while being transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Police, in a statement issued yesterday, said Mansfield was pronounced dead on arrival…..
