Guyana News

GCCI seeks to stimulate growth with Business Development Forum

-compliant small businesses to benefit from free membership

By Staff Writer
GCCI President Deodat Indar (centre) flanked by (from left) GCCI members Vishnu Doerga, Timothy Tucker, Richard Rambarran and Rosh Khan at the launch of the organisation’s upcoming Business Development Forum.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) will be hosting a special two-day seminar next month to help local entrepreneurs catapult their businesses to the next level.

The Business Development Forum, which will be held on July 20th and 21st at the Pegasus Hotel, caters for entrepreneurs operating at every scale—from the plantain chip or fruit vendor to large local and foreign companies. The forum, according to Executive Director of the GCCI Richard Rambarran, will facilitate networking between the participants and is geared towards helping them to “evolve their roadmap to success.”

“We are looking across the board, any business that wants to grow, any business that wants to move their business from one level to the next level, then this is the place to be,” Rambarran said on Friday during the private sector body’s launch of the forum…..

More in Guyana News

AFC to proceed with local gov’t campaign

Ramkarran, Jeffrey see opening for Indigenous Peoples party

By

Jagdeo says will continue leading PPP no matter what CCJ rules

Call records led to arrest of suspects in murder of missing Crabwood Creek man

Micobie, Campbelltown to decide on becoming part of new Mahdia township

sn guyana news

Challenge to SARA still to be heard almost one year after

National awardee Dr Michelle Ming is passionate about eye health, education

By

New cutlass, knife found in Lusignan Prison holding area

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web