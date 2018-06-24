GCCI seeks to stimulate growth with Business Development Forum

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) will be hosting a special two-day seminar next month to help local entrepreneurs catapult their businesses to the next level.

The Business Development Forum, which will be held on July 20th and 21st at the Pegasus Hotel, caters for entrepreneurs operating at every scale—from the plantain chip or fruit vendor to large local and foreign companies. The forum, according to Executive Director of the GCCI Richard Rambarran, will facilitate networking between the participants and is geared towards helping them to “evolve their roadmap to success.”

“We are looking across the board, any business that wants to grow, any business that wants to move their business from one level to the next level, then this is the place to be,” Rambarran said on Friday during the private sector body’s launch of the forum…..