Brazil fest receives donations for Lethem children

By Staff Writer
A family at the Festa Junina

On Saturday evening the Brazilian Embassy engaged in a bit of cultural diplomacy when it hosted Festa Junina 2018.

Billed as the biggest cultural celebration, the June party is celebrated in all Brazilian states often on the eve of the Catholic solemnities of Saint John the Baptist. This year’s celebration served as an opportunity for the Brazilian community in Guyana to share their cultural practices with Guyanese and give back to the community.

During the celebration the embassy made available in its building a chest to collect donations for needy children in Lethem.

Lais Thome, Administrative Assistant at the embassy explained to Stabroek News that there are 600 children between the ages of 11 and 16 who live in dormitories in the vicinity of Lethem so that they can regularly attend school…..

sn guyana news

