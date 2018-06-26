Campbellville woman gets 12 months for stabbing cousin

Campbellville resident Lisa Bobb, who was earlier this year accused of stabbing her cousin, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Bobb, 27, of 84 Campbellville Housing Scheme, was first charged with attempted murder. However, the charge was later amended to the lesser offence of unlawful wounding.

The charge alleged that on February 14th, at Campbellville Housing Scheme, Bobb unlawfully and maliciously wounded Crystal Bobb.

Lisa denied the allegation.

It was the prosecution’s case that Lisa approached Crystal and stabbed her in her left arm, resulting in her having to undergo emergency surgery…..