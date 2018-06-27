Guyana News

Contracts, funding for city constituency projects to be available by next Monday

-King assures councillors

By Staff Writer

Georgetown Town Clerk Royston King has committed to ensuring that contracts and money are available to commence planned constituency projects by next Monday.

King made the commitment during a statutory town council meeting on Monday after pleading on behalf of the City Engineer’s Department for additional time.

The  City Engineer is still drafting the contracts, the meeting heard.

The City Council has received $57,688,022 from the Ministry of Communities for the execution of the projects in 12 of the 15 constituencies of Georgetown…..

