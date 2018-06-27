Guyana News

Despite CCJ ruling, Jagdeo says to be ‘integral part’ of future PPP gov’t

-Ramotar pleased with court’s decision

By Staff Writer

Accepting the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) decision that bars him from running for another term as president, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said the ruling does not stop him from having a formal role in a future People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government, which is what he is pursuing.

“I expected this outcome,” Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday after the ruling. “I believe in adhering to the laws of Guyana and the Caribbean Court of Justice interpreted that law and it remains our law,” he added.

In a long-awaited ruling, the CCJ yesterday upheld the constitutionality of the presidential term limit, overturning decisions by the local courts that had contended that the amendments to the constitution that made Jagdeo ineligible for election were unlawful. Both Jagdeo and the PPP had distanced themselves from the case, which had its genesis in a challenge to the amendment by a private citizen in 2015…..

