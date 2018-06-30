DDL importing molasses from Nicaragua

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has been forced to import molasses from Nicaragua for use in its rums and other products and will continue for the remainder of this year because of low output by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

This was confirmed yesterday by Chief Executive Officer of DDL Komal Samaroo.

“There is this year a deficit which we are trying to fill. I believe that based on the plans of the local sugar company, we should be back to normal domestic supplies as we progress into the next year and subsequent years,” Samaroo told Stabroek News yesterday.

“At this time, I would say that this is purely an interim arrangement and as a result it would not have any significant effect on our overall cost structure at this point and time,” he added…..