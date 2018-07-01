Guyana News

Lawrence announces bid for PNCR Chairperson

By Staff Writer
Volda Lawrence

First Vice-Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Volda Lawrence yesterday afternoon officially announced her intention to challenge for the post of Chairperson when the party holds its Biennial Delegates’ Congress in August.

Lawrence made the announcement while addressing approximately 50 persons gathered at the Harmony Secondary School in Wismar, Linden for a community meeting.

Lawrence, who is the Minister of Public Health, was not available for comment. While Lawrence opted to make the announcement in Linden, she is known to have a strong support base in Region Four.

Lawrence, while taking note of complaints by some of the residents, asked for their support in her quest to be the next Chairperson…..

