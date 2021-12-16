Lawrence not running for PNCR leadership due to ‘personal reasons’

Current Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Volda Lawrence has formally stated that her name would not be appearing on any ballot paper when delegates vote at the party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress on Saturday.

Lawrence made the statement on the sidelines of a press conference this morning to report on preparations for the congress. She related that the decision was made in the best interest of her health and the party.

“I have been working for as long as I could remember and when I was Minister (of Health) I never took leave even though I was ill. So I am just taking some time for myself and my family… I don’t want to be in this race, I am tired,” Lawrence said.

She also clarified that the decision not to run does not mean she is leaving the party or taking a backseat position reminding that she is still the Chair of the Georgetown District – the PNCR’s largest bloc – and Chair of the Party’s Women’s Arm. Lawrence said that she would now have the time to work with those two groups.

Additionally, she said that her new role will be one of an advisory nature.

“I think the party has been able to have a lot of young people mushrooming off and I want to be there to guide them. So I see myself at this stage in my life, not in the hectic frame but more of an advisor/guider,” she said.

As the acting leader of the PNCR, following the leave of absence taken by leader David Granger, Lawrence said that she is taking a neutral stance when it comes to candidates for leadership roles.

“So as far as I can, to my own ability, I have kept out of endorsing anyone or putting anything on Facebook. I have been there for everybody, dealing with all the complaints, all the hiccups. I am the problem solver…I want to be able to pick up the phone and call any candidate, and if you know me I am tough love and say come here and pull you in for fitness,” she explained.

Lawrence added that when she goes into the voting booth on Saturday, she will make a decision “that is in the best interest of the party.”

Lawrence was nominated for Party Leader, Chairperson and Vice-Chair.

The PNCR’s congress will commence at 9 am on Saturday with voting starting at 11 am and closing at 7pm. With the coronavirus pandemic and its limitation on large gatherings, the PNCR would be hosting simultaneous elections across the country at approved locations.

The party said that its elections will be conducted in two stages with the results for each stage being declared before moving on to the next. Stage one would see the election of the Leader, Chairman, two Vice-Chairpersons and Treasurer while the second stage is for the election of members to the Central Executive Committee.