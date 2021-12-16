GDF sole-sourced Bell 412 chopper for US$10M – Auditor General report

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) breached the Procurement Act twice last year by single-sourcing the Bell 412 EPI helicopter and signing the contract before approval was granted by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), according to the Auditor General’s report.

The report of the Auditor General on the public accounts of Guyana which was laid in the National Assembly on Monday revealed that the NPTAB awarded a contract for US$9.5 million for the procurement of one Bell 412 EPI helicopter on December 14, 2020.

Additionally, US$500,000 was awarded as miscellaneous fees to cover the cost of fuel, ferrying pilots, landing and navigation charges, airfare for GDF Pilots and Engineers, personnel allowances, customs fees and aircraft insurance.