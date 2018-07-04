Attempt to smuggle contraband into Lusignan Prison averted

Prison and police officers on duty at the Lusignan jail yesterday morning averted an attempt to smuggle contraband into the prison, according to Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels.

Samuels, in a statement yesterday, said that officers on duty at around 2.15 am observed an individual at the north eastern section of the holding area. The individual, he said, attempted to throw a parcel wrapped in a plastic bag over the fence.

However, the individual’s efforts were thwarted after alert ranks fired at him. The individual, nonetheless, managed to escape, leaving the parcel behind…..