‘Nasty Man’ gets 51 years for murdering footballer 

Dellon Henry, called “Nasty Man,” was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 51 years in prison for the murder of East Ruimveldt footballer Dexter Griffith, who was shot and killed in front of his ‘Warlock’ home on September 29th, 2015.

The sentence was handed down at the Georgetown High Court by Justice Sandil Kissoon, following the presentation of a probation report in which the man continued to maintain his innocence.

The Probation and Social Services officer who presented the report said that in his interview with the 20-year-old, he denied any involvement in the crime for which he has been convicted…..