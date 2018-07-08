Guyana News

Two robbed after bandits invade city barbershop

By Staff Writer

Two men were robbed on Friday evening when two armed bandits invaded the Perfect You barbershop at D’Urban and Haley streets, Georgetown.

The attack occurred around 10.45 pm at Lot 1919 D’Urban and Haley streets, Georgetown, where barber William Bayley, 32, of Laing Avenue, and Lawrence Payne, 19, who is a football player, of Albouystown, were robbed of their cell phones, a Puma bag and a pair of football pegs…..

More in Guyana News

Union president calls gov’t out on teachers’ salary increases

GPL to tap US$20M loan from Islamic bank for system upgrades

Arrest of teen cocaine mule at airport leads to East Coast bust

No movement on over a dozen inquests recommended by DPP

Local IT company in initiative to push collaboration, innovation for growth of tech industry

By

Robotic solutions take centre stage at national exhibition

By

Desire to help led to rewarding career in social work

By

Puran Brothers seeking approval for waste oil incinerator

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web