Two robbed after bandits invade city barbershop

Two men were robbed on Friday evening when two armed bandits invaded the Perfect You barbershop at D’Urban and Haley streets, Georgetown.
The attack occurred around 10.45 pm at Lot 1919 D’Urban and Haley streets, Georgetown, where barber William Bayley, 32, of Laing Avenue, and Lawrence Payne, 19, who is a football player, of Albouystown, were robbed of their cell phones, a Puma bag and a pair of football pegs…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web