Guyana News

Questions raised about Ministry’s sole-sourcing of $367m in drugs from HDM Labs

By Staff Writer

Sole-sourcing of $366.9M in emergency drugs in June 2017 has once again brought into question decisions by the Ministry of Public Health  as documents reveal that a company, HDM Labs  was handpicked over three others that went through tendering  and were declared to have failed the evaluation process.

On May 23rd 2017, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board opened tenders for the procurement of emergency pharmaceutical supplies for regional and clinic services.

The Stabroek News’ May 24th 2017 edition reported on the tender opening and the table below shows the companies with the respective bid amounts.

It is unclear when the bids were evaluated but documents provided to Stabroek News show that all three companies failed the evaluation which was carried out by a three-person committee. Persons on that committee were the MoPH’s Permanent Secretary, Collette Adams, Chief Medical Officer Shamdeo Persaud and Deputy Director of the Food and Drugs Department Jewel Sears…..

More in Guyana News

Plans quickening for natural gas in 200 MW plant -Patterson

Members should decide on PPP presidential candidate –Ramkarran

Sneakers stuffed with ganja, cigarettes delivered to Lusignan jail

ERC to meet GECOM commissioners over employment complaint

ERC to meet GECOM commissioners over employment complaint

Agreement for local law school signed, to be submitted to Council of Legal Education

Two Linden roads for $73m rehab

Two Linden roads for $73m rehab

President discusses piracy with Bouterse

President discusses piracy with Bouterse

Shuttered sandpit to be converted into green space – Bartica Mayor

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web