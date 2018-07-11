Man arrested for stabbing Non Pareil pensioner

A 23-year-old man was yesterday morning arrested and taken into police custody after he stabbed a pensioner of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Injured is Florrie Dhooran Shivdayal, 72, of Lot 13, Factory Road, Non Pareil, ECD. Shivdayal, police said, sustained a stab wound to her stomach and is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police said the suspect is known to the woman as he is the reputed husband of her former daughter-in-law. Shivdayal’s family believe that she was attacked because of a feud.

A grandson told Stabroek News that his grandmother was alone at home at the time of attack.

“We weren’t at home but the neighbour tell us my grandmother was in the kitchen when she was attacked. The neighbour said she heard screaming and she jumped over our fence. When she came she see the man attacking my grandmother and she screamed,” he recounted.

According to the grandson, the suspect immediately fled the house and jumped over the fence at the rear of the yard. However, he was later apprehended by a public-spirited citizen and handed over to the police where he remains in custody.

Charges are likely to be instituted soon.