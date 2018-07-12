Caribbean Cookout set for 28th July at Carifesta Sports Complex

The first annual Caribbean Cookout, an international food and drink festival will be held on 28th July at the Carifesta Sports Complex on Carifesta Avenue.

The Caribbean Cookout, a collaboration between the Ministry of the Presidency, the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Caricom Secretariat, will hosted under the theme “A Global Celebration, A Global Experience, A Global Community.”

The festival is set to be a grand one-day celebration in Georgetown, celebrating the customs, lifestyles and cultural identities of peoples from around the world, through their traditional cuisines. The meals will be prepared according to their indigenous preparatory processes, with original ingredients and with the help of nationals of the various countries…..