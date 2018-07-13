Public Infrastructure Ministry in drainage exercise at South Lamaha Springs

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, in efforts to improve drainage at the sideline dam at South Lamaha Springs, has been conducting excavation exercises, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Community Coordinator of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Neilson McKenzie said that this is an extension of the drainage support exercise being conducted by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC). He said that while the M&CC is focused on the internal drainage system in the community, the ministry is addressing external drainage in main canals leading to Liliendaal.

This drainage support work is, however, being hindered by squatters who are present on the dam…..